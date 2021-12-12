Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $500,850.43 and approximately $15,393.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.00 or 0.08128886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.47 or 1.00004926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002686 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

