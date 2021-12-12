Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239,661 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

