Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,186 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

