Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,493 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $61.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

