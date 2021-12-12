Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,130 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,160,000 after purchasing an additional 178,736 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $71.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $72.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

