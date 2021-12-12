Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,407 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $398.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

