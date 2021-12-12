Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 118,514 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,514 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.14 and a 200 day moving average of $225.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.