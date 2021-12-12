Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 42,081 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 42,081 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

