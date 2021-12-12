ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $647.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.58, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

