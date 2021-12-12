Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.48 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 2,460,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,646 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,975 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $17,943,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

