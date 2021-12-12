Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 75.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $8,118,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

SHAK stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -150.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

