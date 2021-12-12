Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $314,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 141,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Southern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 470,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Southern by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.08 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

