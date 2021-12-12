Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.