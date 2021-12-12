Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

