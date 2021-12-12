Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $534.42 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $549.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $500.22 and its 200 day moving average is $492.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

