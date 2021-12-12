Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.64.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

