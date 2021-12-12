Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.64.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.
salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
