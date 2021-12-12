Simmons Bank Has $3.78 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $91,091,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $248.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.08 and its 200-day moving average is $223.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

