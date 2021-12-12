Simmons Bank Purchases 1,980 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 17.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $228.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

