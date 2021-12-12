Simmons Bank Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.4% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 73,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $398.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

