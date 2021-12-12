SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $578.14 Million

Brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post sales of $578.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.00 million and the lowest is $495.71 million. SM Energy posted sales of $320.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SM. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

NYSE:SM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.78.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

