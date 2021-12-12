Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce $30.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.26 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $25.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $118.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $154.93 million, with estimates ranging from $141.96 million to $167.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,584. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

