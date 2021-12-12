SmartMesh Market Capitalization Tops $2.76 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $352,240.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

