Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stake Increased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 196.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,923 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for about 2.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.32.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 over the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

