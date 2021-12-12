SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $12.38 on Friday. SomaLogic has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.