SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Up to $12.32

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $13.04. SomaLogic shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 782 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

