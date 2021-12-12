Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $64.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. 559,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,279. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

