Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after buying an additional 721,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 270,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SON traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. 559,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

