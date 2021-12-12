Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives $9.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $4.58. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

