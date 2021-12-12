Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $486 million-$488 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.80 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.37.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $15.03 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 55.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $670,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

