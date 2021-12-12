Sprinklr Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,765 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 439% compared to the average daily volume of 698 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $525,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $38,092,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Sprinklr by 20.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $24,820,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $15.03 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

