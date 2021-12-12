Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $443,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Square by 0.5% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Square by 35.9% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 3.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

Shares of Square stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 169.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.75 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.09.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

