Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $224.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.36.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $194.56 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,657,000 after purchasing an additional 654,719 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

