State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 585,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $125,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

CDTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Aegis cut their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.