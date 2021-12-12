State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,343 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.55. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBVA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

