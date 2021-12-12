State Street Corp Takes Position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.22% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 36.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IHT opened at $2.54 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT).

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.