Stephens Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $138.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.15.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $129.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $28,827,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after buying an additional 188,635 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

