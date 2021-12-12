Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Robert W. Baird

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Stitch Fix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of SFIX opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

