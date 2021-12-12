StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Acquires C$499,416.00 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$499,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,416.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$498,176.00.

SVI stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.37. The company had a trading volume of 165,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,859. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.78. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$6.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

