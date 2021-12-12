Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 21,646 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,646 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 115.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Kroger by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

KR stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

