Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,457 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 159,305 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Xilinx worth $118,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Xilinx by 48.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Xilinx stock opened at $217.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

