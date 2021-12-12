Summit Partners L. P Sells 700,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE ATEN opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 58.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 300.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

