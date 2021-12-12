Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.17. 1,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 200,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

