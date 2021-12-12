Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sumo Logic in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $102,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,771 shares of company stock worth $2,230,227 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.