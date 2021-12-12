Sumokoin Market Cap Tops $2.95 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $54,384.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.55 or 0.00396841 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,775,669 coins and its circulating supply is 40,075,669 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

