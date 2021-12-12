SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will post $205.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.59 million. SunOpta posted sales of $205.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $814.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $889.72 million, with estimates ranging from $879.93 million to $899.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,648. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $700.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.84. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $2,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

