Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRGA opened at $0.75 on Friday. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

