sUSD (SUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $108.30 million and $1.11 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00040720 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 108,644,028 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.