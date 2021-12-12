Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives $8.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWMAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,723. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

