Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,772 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

