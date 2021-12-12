SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.52. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

